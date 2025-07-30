Jose Altuve’s four-hit game powers Astros to 9-1 win over Nationals View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve tied a career high with four hits, highlighted by a three-run homer, to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

It was Altuve’s second four-hit game of the season and 41st of his career, which extends a franchise record. He was 4 for 4 and scored three times.

Cooper Hummel hit a two-run homer and Yainer Díaz added a three-run shot to help the AL West leaders win a second straight after they snapped a season-long five-game skid with a 7-4 win Tuesday night.

Houston starter rookie Ryan Gusto (7-4) yielded four hits and a run in six innings to bounce back after giving up a season-high eight runs in a loss to the Athletics on Friday night.

There were two on with two outs in the second when Altuve smacked a changeup from MacKenzie Gore (4-11) into the Crawford Boxes to put the Astros on top 4-1.

Mauricio Dubón singled with one out in the sixth and Hummel made it 6-1 and chased Gore with his third homer of the season.

Washington interim manager Miguel Cairo was ejected following Hummel’s home run after having words with home plate umpire Ryan Additon.

Zack Short walked after that and Altuve collected his third single before Diaz pushed the lead to 9-1 with his home run to left-center.

Gore allowed eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The Astros have combined for 16 runs in the last two games to get their offense going after managing just eight total runs during their five-game skid.

Altuve’s home run that gave Houston the lead.

Altuve’s home run was the 727th extra-base hit of his career, moving him into a tie with Lance Berkman for third-most in franchise history. They trail Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (1,014) and Jeff Bagwell (969).

Both teams are off Thursday before Washington hosts Milwaukee on Friday night and Houston opens a series at Boston.

