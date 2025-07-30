Angels host the Rangers on 3-game home win streak

Texas Rangers (56-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-3, 1.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (7-7, 3.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -130, Angels +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles is 28-25 in home games and 53-55 overall. The Angels have gone 36-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 22-32 record in road games and a 56-52 record overall. The Rangers have gone 34-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 52 extra base hits (25 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs). Mike Trout is 7 for 36 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 30 extra base hits (15 doubles and 15 home runs). Kyle Higashioka is 13 for 32 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press