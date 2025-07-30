Kyle Schwarber and Jesus Luzardo help the Phillies beat the White Sox 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer, Jesús Luzardo pitched seven sparkling innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Marsh also hit a two-run drive for Philadelphia, which bounced back nicely after dropping the series opener on Monday night. Schwarber, Marsh and Trea Turner each had two hits.

Luzardo (9-5) allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one.

The White Sox scored three times in the ninth against Daniel Robert. Colson Montgomery had a run-scoring groundout, and Lenyn Sosa connected for a two-run homer.

The Phillies grabbed control with four runs in the third against Jonathan Cannon (4-8).

Turner hit a leadoff double and scored on Schwarber’s 441-foot shot to right field. Schwarber’s 37th homer of the season had an exit velocity of 114.9 mph.

With two out and J.T. Realmuto aboard, Marsh hit a drive to right-center to give the Phillies a 6-0 lead. It was Marsh’s fourth homer.

Cannon allowed seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Key moment

The White Sox had the bases loaded with two out in the first, but Luzardo escaped the jam when Montgomery flied to center.

Key stat

Schwarber has seven homers and 17 RBIs in 11 games since the All-Star break.

Up next

Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.84 ERA) starts for Philadelphia on Wednesday in the series finale. Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10 ERA) is slated to go for Chicago, but that could change with the trade deadline looming on Thursday.

