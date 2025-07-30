Kyle Manzardo’s second career 2-homer game powers Guardians to 10-4 win over Rockies View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Manzardo had his second career two-homer game and drove in three runs, Brayan Rocchio hit a two-run triple, and the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Manzardo hit a two-run shot off Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (2-3) in the third inning and a solo homer against Jimmy Herget in the sixth. His other two-homer game occurred last Sept. 1 against Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Arias added a two-run single and José Ramírez and Bo Naylor scored two runs apiece for the Guardians, who are 3 1/2 games out of the final American League wild-card spot with Thursday’s trade deadline looming.

Logan Allen (7-9) worked seven innings and allowed two runs on homers by Jordan Beck and Michael Toglia. The left-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches and matched his longest outing, winning for the second time in his last seven decisions.

Cleveland built 7-0 and 10-1 leads, tying its season-best with 15 hits. Manzardo posted three and Nolan Jones, Daniel Schneemann, Ramírez and Rocchio each had two.

Colorado’s Warming Bernabel went 2 for 4 with a double and is batting .400 with two homers and three RBIs over his first four major league games. Kyle Farmer had a solo home run.

Key moment

Gordon fell off the mound on an aborted pitch in the second when his plant foot slipped on the dirt for a balk. David Fry advanced to second then scored when left fielder Beck mishandled Rocchio’s single, giving Cleveland an unearned run.

Key stat

The Guardians have won 13 of their last 19 games, a surge that began immediately after they lost a season-high 10 straight from June 26 through July 6.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-10, 5.24 ERA), who allowed four solo homers in his last start July 25 at Baltimore, pitches the series finale on Wednesday. LHP Kolby Allard (2-1, 2.83) is scheduled to start for the Guardians.

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press