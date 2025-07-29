Dodgers call up infield prospect Alex Freeland, place Hyeseong Kim on 10-day injured list

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers called up infielder Alex Freeland and placed infielder Hyeseong Kim on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Freeland — a third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft — is being promoted to the big leagues for the first time. The versatile infielder was batting .253 with 12 home runs and 71 RBIs for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has primarily played shortstop, but also has seen time at second base and third base.

Kim, who is dealing with left shoulder bursitis, becomes the 14th Dodger to land on the injured list. He has played in 58 games this season, batting .304 with two homers and 15 RBIs.

