Seattle Mariners and Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (57-50, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (46-63, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Evans (4-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (4-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -118, Athletics -102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

The Athletics have a 46-63 record overall and a 20-32 record in home games. The Athletics have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .315.

Seattle is 57-50 overall and 29-26 on the road. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 23 for 41 with nine doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Mariners with a .294 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 60 RBIs. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 44 with four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press