Padres play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (62-45, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (58-49, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (0-0); Padres: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -126, Padres +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the New York Mets with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has a 32-18 record at home and a 58-49 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

New York has a 62-45 record overall and a 25-29 record in road games. The Mets have a 45-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 27 doubles, 19 home runs and 66 RBIs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 12 for 42 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .263 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 81 RBIs. Mark Vientos is 11 for 35 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .281 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press