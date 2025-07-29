Díaz’s walk-off single lifts the Padres to a wild 7-6 win against the Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elías Díaz singled with two outs in the ninth inning to bring in Jose Iglesias with the winning run, and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 7-6 in a wild game Monday night to end their seven-game winning streak.

The Padres chased Díaz into shallow right field in celebration. Iglesias, who played for New York last year, reached on a bunt that new Mets reliever Gregory Soto (0-3) fielded and threw wide of shortstop Francisco Lindor, allowing Xander Bogaerts to take second. Iglesias advanced on Jake Cronenworth’s bunt that forced Bogaerts at third and then scored on Díaz’s single to left-center.

Ronny Mauricio tied the game for the NL East-leading Mets with a one-out homer in the ninth off All-Star closer Robert Suarez (3-4), who was trying for his major league-leading 31st save.

Padres starter Dylan Cease was hit in the back of the head by a one-hopper off Lindor’s bat with one out in the third, but remained in the game after being checked by trainers. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected one batter later by plate umpire Emil Jimenez after Juan Soto took a called third strike.

The Mets took a 5-1 lead in the fifth when Mark Vientos hit his first career grand slam, one inning after right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. made a spectacular leaping catch to rob him of a two-run homer.

The Padres rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning, on seven hits and a walk, as well as a break when reliever Huascar Brazobán was late covering first on Cronenworth’s two-out shot to first baseman Pete Alonso that went for an RBI single.

The highlight was Luis Arraez’s two-run homer high off the right-field foul pole followed by an epic bat flip.

Key moments

Tatis robbing Vientos and then making a sliding catch of Mauricio’s sinking liner in the sixth.

Key stat

It was the Padres’ fifth walk-off win this season.

Up next

Mets LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.19 ERA), who pitched for the Padres in 2022, is scheduled to start Tuesday night. The Padres hadn’t announced a starter.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press