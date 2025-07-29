Twins top Red Sox 5-4 on 2-run single in 9th by Brooks Lee after 90-minute rain delay

Twins top Red Sox 5-4 on 2-run single in 9th by Brooks Lee after 90-minute rain delay View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee hit a two-run single off Jordan Hicks in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox after a 90-minute rain delay Monday night.

After Roman Anthony put Boston in front with an RBI single off Twins closer Jhoan Duran (6-4) in the top of the ninth, the grounds crew hustled out the tarp to beat a downpour.

Hicks (1-7), who had warmed up before the delay, allowed a single to DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and hit Mickey Gasper and Willi Castro with consecutive pitches. With one out, Lee delivered his third walk-off hit this season with a slap the other way with a few hundred fans standing in front of soaked seats.

Alex Bregman homered for the second straight game, a three-run shot off Simeon Woods Richardson in the fifth that put Boston up 3-2 after another unfulfilling start by Richard Fitts.

Fitts allowed a two-run homer to Keirsey after walking Christian Vázquez to start the third. Keirsey, making his first start in 29 games with All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton ( ribcage irritation ) sidelined, is 9 for 75 this season. Vázquez has been batting under .200 for six weeks.

The Red Sox, who are in the market for starting pitching with Hunter Dobbins done for the season, were thin in the bullpen with closer Aroldis Chapman unavailable (back tightness) and another reliever, Garrett Whitlock, ailing after a turbulent flight to Minnesota required a pit stop during stormy weather.

The Twins traded starting pitcher Chris Paddack to division-leading Detroit before the game.

Key moment

Fitts skirted bases-loaded trouble with none out in the fourth, striking out Ty France and getting Vázquez to ground into a double play.

Key stat

Anthony, who has taken over the leadoff spot for good, had two hits and two walks.

Up next

Lucas Giolito (6-2, 3.97 ERA) starts for Boston on Tuesday, when Paddack was scheduled to pitch. Minnesota will staff it with the bullpen instead.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer