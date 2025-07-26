Cardinals blank Padres 3-0; benches clear after Contreras hit by pitch View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Masyn Winn drove in two runs, Willson Contreras had two hits and scored twice and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Friday night.

Miles Mikolas (6-7) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing seven hits but no runs to pick up just his second win since May 23. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta (10-3) sustained his first loss since May 11. The 32-year-old, who in his first year in San Diego and having a career year, gave up three runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The Padres had 11 hits and stranded nine in their fourth consecutive loss.

The Cardinals scored a run in the second without a hit. Contreras was hit by a fastball and barked at Pivetta as he went to first with catcher Elias Díaz walking between them.

Both benches and bullpens rushed onto the field but it quickly fizzled and the teams were given warnings.

Nolan Arenado reached on an error by Jake Cronenworth, a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners, and Yohel Pozo hit a grounder to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who lost his balance and had to throw to first, allowing Contreras to score.

Winn’s two-run double in the fourth extended the Cardinals lead to 3-0.

Key moment

In the fourth inning with two on and no outs, San Diego’s Gavin Sheets hit a fly to deep right. Jackson Merrill tagged and went to third. Bogaerts tried to go to second but Jordan Walker threw to the cutoff man and Bogaerts was easily out for a double play. Mikolas then struck out Cronenworth to escape the jam.

Key stat

Contreras has been hit by a pitch a National League-leading 15 times this season.

Up next

Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.73 ERA) square offs against Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (6-7, 4.13) on Saturday.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press