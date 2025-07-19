Machado’s slam caps 5-run 9th as Padres top Nationals 7-2 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manny Machado’s grand slam capped a five-run ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Friday night.

Jake Cronenworth singled leading off the ninth against Kyle Finnegan (1-4) and went to third on a single by Jose Iglesias. Elias Díaz executed his second safety squeeze of the game, scoring Cronenworth to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.

A single by Fernando Tatis Jr. and a walk to Luis Arraez loaded the bases for Machado, who homered into the Padres bullpen in left-center.

CJ Abrams tied it 2-all with a two-run homer off San Diego reliever Jason Adams with one out in the eighth.

Xander Bogaerts had two hits and scored a run for the Padres, who have won four of five.

Wandy Peralta (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Jacob Young had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and nine of 10.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jackson Merrill singled and scored on Cronenworth’s sacrifice fly.

In the San Diego sixth, Bogaerts led off with a bloop double, went to third on a bunt single by Cronenworth and scored on a squeeze bunt by Díaz to make it 2-0.

Dylan Cease, who pitched a no-hitter in Washington last July, went 5 1/3 innings for the Padres. He gave up four singles and struck out 10 without a walk.

Washington starter Michael Soroka allowed a run and three hits over five innings.

Key moment

With Cronenworth running on the pitch, Iglesias singled to the spot vacated by second baseman Luis García Jr. in the ninth.

Key stat

Finnegan has allowed eight runs in two-thirds of an inning over his last two appearances.

Up next

Padres RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 6.48 ERA) makes his third start Saturday since returning from the injured list. He will be opposed by Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (5-10, 5.12).

