Angels visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (47-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-41, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -208, Angels +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 55-41 record overall and a 30-16 record in home games. The Phillies have a 37-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 47-49 record overall and a 23-26 record on the road. The Angels have an 18-11 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11 for 38 with five doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 10 for 33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (ribs), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press