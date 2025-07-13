Soderstrom, Kurtz and Wynns homer as the A’s beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom, Nick Kurtz and Austin Wynns each hit a two-run homer, helping the Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Sunday.

Jeffrey Springs (8-6) pitched 6 2/3 innings of three-run ball in the win. Mason Miller handled the ninth for his 19th save.

The A’s won for the third time in four games. They are 41-57 at the All-Star break in their first year in Sacramento.

Davis Schneider and Addison Barger homered for AL East-leading Toronto, who finished with four hits and three errors. The Blue Jays (55-41) dropped to 13-4 in their last 17 games.

The A’s jumped in front in the second. With Gio Urshela aboard after a leadoff single, Wynns hit a one-out drive to left off José Berríos for his sixth homer.

Kurtz hit a leadoff double in the third and scored on Soderstrom’s 18th homer, a 410-foot drive to center on a 1-2 sinker. Soderstrom hit a total of 12 homers in his first two years in the majors.

The Blue Jays got one back when Schneider hit a solo shot in the fifth. But Kurtz went deep in the bottom half after All-Star Jacob Wilson reached on a throwing error on reliever Tommy Nance.

Wilson and Kurtz are two of the leading contenders for AL Rookie of the Year at the break. Wilson is hitting .332 with nine homers and 42 RBIs, and Kurtz is batting .257 with 17 homers and 44 RBIs.

Berríos (5-4) permitted four runs and five hits in three innings. He went 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA in his previous four starts.

Barger chased Springs with a two-run shot in the seventh for his 13th homer.

Key moment

Bo Bichette hit a one-out single for Toronto in the ninth. But Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.

Key stat

The A’s are 20-31 at home this year.

Up next

The Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The Athletics are at Cleveland on Friday night.

