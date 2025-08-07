Nationals and Athletics meet with series tied 1-1

Athletics (50-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (45-68, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-11, 5.43 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -134, Nationals +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Washington has a 22-35 record in home games and a 45-68 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The Athletics have a 50-66 record overall and a 27-32 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 159 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 50 RBIs for the Nationals. Riley Adams is 6 for 29 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 18 for 42 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press