Arozarena homers, scores 4 times as Mariners rout Tigers 15-7

DETROIT (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered and scored four times as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 15-7 on Saturday.

Arozarena singled and scored in the second, was hit by a pitch and scored on Luke Raley’s homer in the third, and singled and scored in the seventh before hitting a two-run homer in the eighth.

Tigers All-Star Casey Mize (9-3) allowed six runs in three innings, one day after the Mariners beat Detroit’s other All-Star starter, Tarik Skubal.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Riley Greene’s first-inning sacrifice fly, but Mize couldn’t hold it.

Dominic Canzone tied it with an RBI single in the second before the Mariners scored five runs in the third.

Cole Young led off with a double and scored on J.P. Crawford’s single. Julio Rodríguez hit into a force at second, stole second and took third on catcher Jake Rogers’ throwing error. Cal Raleigh’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

After Mize hit Arozarena, Jorge Polanco doubled before Raley’s fourth homer of the season made it 6-1.

Mariners starter George Kirby (4-4) earned the win after allowing four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

The start of the game was delayed 1:39 by rain.

Key moment

After Zach McKinstry’s two-run homer in the eighth, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out. Matt Brash came out of the bullpen to retire Gleyber Torres and Wenceel Pérez to keep the margin at four runs.

Key stat

Torres doubled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 24 games. He matched Kerry Carpenter’s 24-game streak in 2023 for the longest streak by a Tiger since Jeimer Candelario had a 29-game run in 2021.

Up next

The teams finish the three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.70 ERA) pitching against RHP Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.88).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press