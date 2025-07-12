Yelich, Vaughn homers help power Brewers to an 8-3 win over the Nationals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn homered and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Brewers scored six runs in the third, opening the inning with six consecutive hits off Mitchell Parker (5-10). The string of hits was capped by Yelich’s two-run homer. Caleb Durbin doubled on a misplayed fly to right to open the inning. Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick singled to tie it 1-all. William Contreras followed with an RBI double and Jackson Chourio added a two-run single. Yelich then sent a 1-1 pitch 405 feet to right for his team-leading 19th homer.

Vaughn’s solo homer, his seventh, put the Brewers up 8-3 in the seventh.

Quinn Priester (7-2) allowed two runs over the final six innings for the win.

Washington has lost three of four under interim manager Miguel Cairo, who took over after Dave Martinez was fired.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third off opener DL Hall when Riley Adams walked and C.J. Abrams followed with a triple to center.

Contreras doubled in a run in the fourth to make it 7-1.

Brady House’s RBI double in the sixth cut the lead to 7-2. Adams opened the seventh with his fourth homer to make it 7-3.

Key moment

After his RBI triple in the third and with the Nationals up 1-0, Abrams was thrown out at home trying to score on a bouncer to short.

Key stat

Vaughn, recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, became the first player in Brewers history to record an RBI in each of his first four games with the team. Vaughn was acquired in mid-June from the White Sox in exchange for right-hander Aaron Civale.

Up next

RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 1.50) makes his second start for the Brewers since coming off the IL. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 13.50) starts for the Nationals.

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press