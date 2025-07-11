Diamondbacks visit the Angels to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-48, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-2, 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Angels +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 45-48 overall and 22-22 in home games. The Angels are 25-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 46-48 record overall and a 23-23 record in road games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs while hitting .230 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 8 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 20 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12 for 41 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Diamondbacks: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press