Athletics play the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (54-39, first in the AL East) vs. Athletics (39-56, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (2-10, 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -149, Athletics +124; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 39-56 record overall and an 18-30 record at home. The Athletics are 22-48 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Toronto has gone 22-23 in road games and 54-39 overall. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.14.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 11 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs while slugging .509. Addison Barger is 10 for 35 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .288 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (arm), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ryan Burr: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press