Westburg powers Orioles past Mets 7-3 for doubleheader sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg homered and drove in three runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Mets 7-3 on Thursday to sweep a doubleheader.

Alex Jackson doubled twice and scored two runs in his Baltimore debut to help the Orioles win for the fifth time in six games. They took both ends of a twinbill for the first time since June 2016 against Tampa Bay at home.

In the opener, Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run drive in the eighth inning for his first career pinch-hit homer, sending Baltimore to a 3-1 victory.

The split-admission doubleheader was scheduled to make up Wednesday night’s rainout.

In the nightcap, Colton Cowser put the Orioles ahead for good with an RBI single off reliever Justin Hagenman (0-1) during a two-run fifth.

Baltimore also scored on groundouts by Jackson Holliday and Ramón Laureano, and a fielding error by third baseman Brett Baty.

Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5) allowed three runs over six innings, yielding two of his four hits against the Mets’ first two batters, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor. Juan Soto followed with an RBI groundout and Pete Alonso had a sacrifice fly.

Baty singled in the other Mets run in the third, New York’s only hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

After allowing 13 runs in his previous two starts, Sugano fell behind right away. But he limited the damage to two runs in the first inning and settled in from there.

Key stat

The Mets fell 1 1/2 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East after sinking to 14-16 in interleague play, compared to their 39-25 record against NL opponents.

Up next

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.47 ERA) comes off the injured list Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

Orioles: Continue a six-game homestand Friday with the first of three against Miami. They had yet to announce any probable starters for the series, but right-hander Dean Kremer (7-7, 4.53 ERA) would be on turn.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press