Gunnar Henderson homers as the Orioles beat the Mets 3-1 in doubleheader opener

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run drive in the eighth inning for his first career pinch-hit homer, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Mets 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Colton Cowser sparked Baltimore’s winning rally with a leadoff single, chasing David Peterson. Henderson connected for his 11th homer against Ryne Stanek (2-5), a 400-foot drive to right on a 2-1 slider.

Ramon Laureano completed the Orioles’ three-run eighth with a sacrifice fly. Grant Wolfram (1-0) worked two scoreless innings for his first career win, and Felix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

It was a morale-boosting result for the Orioles after the day began with the trade of high-leverage reliever Bryan Baker to Tampa Bay.

Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI double for New York in the fifth against Charlie Morton. Peterson allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none.

The Mets scored four times in the eighth in a 7-6, 10-inning victory in the series opener on Tuesday.

The split doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday’s game was postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker departed in the fourth with back tightness.

Key moment

With Peterson at 87 pitches, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sent him out for the eighth, then replaced him with Stanek three pitches later. Interim Orioles manager Tony Mansolino countered by bringing Henderson off the bench for only the 14th time in his career, and Henderson delivered.

Key stat

Peterson moved into 10th among Mets left-handers with 557 career strikeouts, ahead of Steven Matz (552) and behind Al Jackson (561).

Up Next

The Mets’ pitching plans for Thursday’s second game were dependent on how the first played out, but they could go the bullpen-game route, Mendoza said. Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano looks to get back on track for Baltimore after allowing 13 runs in his last two starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press