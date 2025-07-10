Minnesota Twins beat Chicago Cubs 4-2, but Buxton injures hand View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Carlos Correa each had an RBI as the Minnesota Twins scored a pair of first-inning runs for the second straight game in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Matt Wallner added a solo homer for the Twins in the third, which proved to be enough for right-hander David Festa (3-3), who went 5 1/3 innings and allowed a pair of runs in the fourth inning.

Minnesota’s bullpen tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Closer Jhoan Duran, who was unavailable Tuesday due to illness, earned his 14th save of the season.

The Twins lost All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton to injury. Buxton was hit in the hand in the first inning. He remained in the game initially but came out in the second inning. The Twins announced Buxton suffered a left hand contusion.

Cubs starter Cade Horton (3-3) didn’t make it through the fifth inning. He was lifted after 4 2/3 innings and surrendered four runs on six hits. It’s the third time in his last four starts he failed to complete five innings.

The Twins added an insurance run in the fourth when Royce Lewis scored while Wallner extended a rundown between first and second base just long enough for Lewis to cross home plate.

Key moment

The extent of Buxton’s injury remains to be seen but if it keeps him out for a significant amount of time, it would be costly. It could also mean Buxton won’t participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star weekend in his home state of Georgia.

Key stat

Before scoring in the first inning, Buxton stole his 17th base of the season, making him 17 for 17 on steal attempts this season.

Up next

RHP Colin Rea (6-3, 4.13 ERA) will pitch the series finale for the Cubs, while Minnesota counters with RHP Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.64).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press