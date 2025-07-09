Dodgers send Alexis Díaz back to the minors as Tyler Glasnow comes off the injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow’s return from the injured list on Wednesday caused reliever Alexis Díaz to be sent back to the minor leagues one day after getting called up.

Glasnow, who had been dealing with shoulder inflammation, was activated in time to start the Dodgers’ afternoon matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers as the NL West leaders attempted to snap a five-game skid. It marked Glasnow’s first appearance with the Dodgers since April 27.

The 31-year-old right-hander went 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts with the Dodgers before going on the injured list.

Díaz still hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since they acquired him from Cincinnati in a May 29 trade that sent minor league pitcher Mike Villani to the Reds. The 28-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA, seven walks and three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings for Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate.

The Dodgers called him up Tuesday but didn’t use him in their 3-1 loss at Milwaukee.

Díaz, the younger brother of New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, totaled 75 saves with the Reds from 2022-24 and made the NL All-Star team in 2023.

He opened this season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, then went 0-0 with a 12.00 ERA in six appearances with Cincinnati. Díaz lost his job as the Reds’ closer and was eventually sent to the minors before getting traded to the Dodgers.

