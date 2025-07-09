Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers Wednesday

Texas Rangers (45-47, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-47, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker (3-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -131, Angels +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 21-21 record in home games and a 44-47 record overall. The Angels are 29-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 19-28 record on the road and a 45-47 record overall. The Rangers have a 32-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has 10 doubles and 19 home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 7 for 31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12 for 37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Hunter Strickland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press