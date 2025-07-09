Giants look to sweep 3-game series over the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (53-39, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-42, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (7-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -161, Phillies +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies play the last game of a three-game series. The Giants can sweep the series with a victory.

San Francisco has a 27-17 record in home games and a 51-42 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.43 ERA, which leads the NL.

Philadelphia has a 53-39 record overall and a 23-23 record on the road. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.70.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Giants hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 28 home runs, 64 walks and 65 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12 for 40 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press