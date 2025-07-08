Angels play the Rangers leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (44-47, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-46, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 1.75 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -119, Angels -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 21-20 record at home and a 44-46 record overall. The Angels have a 23-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 44-47 record overall and an 18-28 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 29-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .226 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 13 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 13 for 38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Hunter Strickland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press