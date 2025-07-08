Diamondbacks play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (48-42, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-4, 3.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -130, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks meet the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 27-16 in home games and 48-42 overall. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Arizona has a 45-46 record overall and a 22-21 record in road games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 21 doubles and 15 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13 for 40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (groin), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press