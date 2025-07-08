Schanuel walks with bases loaded in 9th to lift Angels over Rangers 6-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel drew a bases-loaded walk from Hoby Milner in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Travis d’Arnaud hit an early two-run homer off Texas starter Jacob deGrom and finished with three RBIs.

Corey Seager launched a two-run shot off Yusei Kikuchi to put the Rangers ahead 2-0 two batters into the game. Josh Smith had an RBI double for Texas that tied it at 5 in the eighth.

Luis Rengifo doubled off Rangers reliever Chris Martin (0-5) to open the ninth and went to third on Kevin Newman’s one-out single to left field. Zach Neto was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy summoned Milner for a lefty-lefty matchup with Schanuel, who fought back from an 0-2 count before taking a 3-2 changeup below the strike zone for his second career walk-off RBI.

The Angels turned a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead in the sixth when Rengifo singled with two outs, d’Arnaud hit an RBI double and LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with a pinch-hit RBI single.

But the Rangers tied it against reliever Sam Bachman with two outs in the eighth. Jake Burger scored from first on Smith’s double after reaching on a wild pitch when strike three in the dirt got past d’Arnaud.

An anticipated pitchers’ duel between All-Star starters didn’t materialize, as deGrom gave up three runs and five hits in five innings while Kikuchi allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

Key moment

Sam Haggerty reached on Neto’s fielding error at shortstop to open the ninth, but Rengifo turned Seager’s 106.5 mph grounder to second into a 4-6-3 double play. Kenley Jansen (2-2) then struck out Marcus Semien looking to preserve a 5-all tie.

Key stat

Mike Trout’s sacrifice fly in the first and d’Arnaud’s two-run homer in the second snapped a franchise-record string of 14 consecutive starts in which deGrom allowed two or fewer runs while pitching five innings or more, a streak that began on April 18.

Up next

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 1.75 ERA) opposes Angels right-hander José Soriano (6-5, 3.72) on Tuesday night.

By MIKE DiGIOVANNA

Associated Press