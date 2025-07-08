Keider Montero keeps Tigers pitching dominance going in 4-1 win over Rays

DETROIT (AP) — Keider Montero and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Monday night.

The Tigers (58-34) have won four straight games while only allowing four runs, improving to 24 games over .500 for the first time since 2013.

Montero (4-1) allowed one run and four hits and a walk in six innings while striking out four. After losing his first start, Montero is 4-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 outings as a starter and bulk reliever.

Tyler Holton, Brenan Hanifee and Will Vest each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the win.

Shane Baz (8-4) gave up three runs and seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings for the Rays, who have lost seven of their last 10 games. Baz entered the game with a 5-0 record in his last eight starts.

The Tigers took the lead in the second on Javier Báez’s two-run homer into the Rays bullpen.

Jonathan Aranda made it 2-1 with a two-out RBI single in the third, but right fielder Zach McKinstry threw out Danny Jansen trying to go from first to third.

Riley Greene’s RBI single put the Tigers up 3-1 in the fifth. before Colt Keith and McKinstry homered against reliever Paul Gervase in the eighth.

Key stat

Gleyber Torres walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest for a Tigers player since Kerry Carpenter’s 24-game run in 2023. George Kell holds the franchise record at 57 games in 1950.

Key moment

Rays 3B Junior Caminero received applause from the Comerica Park crowd after flying into the stands while trying to catch Parker Meadows’ foul pop-up in the eighth inning. Caminero ended up tangled up in the netting in a seated position and was helped out by Jansen and Tigers third-base coach Joey Cora. He stayed in the game after a quick check from the Rays training staff.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.84 ERA) faces Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-6, 3.34) on Tuesday.

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press