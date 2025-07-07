Angels to break skid in matchup with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (44-46, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -154, Angels +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 20-20 record at home and a 43-46 record overall. The Angels have a 23-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 44-46 record overall and an 18-27 record in road games. The Rangers have the top team ERA in the AL at 3.24.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 15 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 13 home runs while slugging .419. Corey Seager is 10 for 37 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.85 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press