Adames has HR, 3 RBIs as Giants beat Athletics 6-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames homered and drew a pair of bases-loaded walks, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Athletics 6-2 on Sunday night.

Tyler Fitzgerald also hit a solo homer, and Rafael Devers and Wilmer Flores each had two hits to help back an uneven but effective outing by San Francisco starter Hayden Birdsong.

One night after setting a season high with four RBIs, Adames stayed hot at the plate to help the Giants take two of three from their former Bay Area rivals.

Adames walked to force in a run in the first inning, hit a solo home run off A’s starter Jacob Lopez leading off the fourth then walked again with the bases full in the fifth.

It’s the first time that a Giants shortstop has had three RBIs in consecutive games since Rich Aurilia in 2000.

Tyler Soderstrom had two hits including his 15th home run for the A’s.

Birdsong (4-3) pitched around traffic most of the evening and didn’t allow a run until Soderstrom’s solo home run leading off the fourth. He had six strikeouts and overcame control problems to win for the first time since June 1.

Spencer Bivens and All-Star reliever Randy Rodríguez each retired three batters. Camilo Doval allowed a run in the ninth before getting Jacob Wilson to ground out and complete the five-hitter.

Lopez (2-5) allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

After issuing a bases-loaded walk on a checked-swing, Lopez retired the next eight batters including seven consecutive swinging strikeouts.

Key stat

Birdsong walked five batters, none of which scored.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.48 ERA) faces Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.68) on Monday. Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.07) pitches against Braves RHP Didier Fuentes (0-2, 9.00) on Tuesday.

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press