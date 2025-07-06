Brandon Woodruff helps Brewers to 3-1 win over Marlins in his first start since 2023

Brandon Woodruff helps Brewers to 3-1 win over Marlins in his first start since 2023

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings in his first start in 651 days, Jackson Chourio homered and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.

Woodruff (1-0) allowed a third-inning single and a homer in the fifth — both to rookie Heriberto Hernandez. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 53 of 70 pitches for strikes. Woodruff has a 47-26 record over eight seasons with the Brewers.

Christian Yelich had an infield hit in the third and stole his 13th base before Chourio hit his 15th homer on a 1-1 pitch from Edward Cabrera for a 2-0 lead. Yelich has reached base in 19 straight games.

Hernandez hit his third homer to cut it to 2-1. Chourio had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Cabrera (3-3) yielded two runs in seven innings. He allowed two hits in seven innings in a 2-0 win over the Twins his last time out.

Miami lost for the third time in 13 games. Milwaukee went 3-3 on a six-game trip.

Key moment

Jim Leyland, who managed the Marlins to their first World Series victory in 1997, was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame.

Key stat

Woodruff, 32, hadn’t made a start in the majors since Sept. 23, 2023 at Miami, when the Brewers beat the Marlins to clinch a postseason berth. He had right shoulder surgery that October and then had his return delayed this season by ankle and elbow injuries.

Up next

The Marlins begin a four-game series at Cincinnati. They have not announced a starter for Monday against Reds RHP Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36 ERA).

The Brewers will start RHP Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.91) on Monday in the first of three against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

