Blue Jays host the Angels on 6-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (43-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-38, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -186, Angels +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto has gone 31-16 at home and 51-38 overall. The Blue Jays have a 19-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 23-25 in road games and 43-45 overall. The Angels are 23-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 17 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .279 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 18 for 39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 16 for 39 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .272 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press