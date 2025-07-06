Athletics and Giants meet to determine series winner

San Francisco Giants (48-42, third in the NL West) vs. Athletics (37-54, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -114, Giants -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics have a 37-54 record overall and a 16-28 record in home games. The Athletics have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .412.

San Francisco has gone 23-25 on the road and 48-42 overall. The Giants are 24-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has 17 doubles and nine home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 11 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8 for 39 with two home runs and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press