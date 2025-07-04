Clear
Aaron Judge draws 23rd intentional walk, matches Mickey Mantle’s 1957 Yankees record

By AP News
TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge drew his 23rd intentional walk of the season in the eighth inning Thursday night against Toronto, matching Mickey Mantle’s 1957 team record.

Baseball began tracking intentional walks in 1955.

Judge matched Albert Pujols (2010) as the only player to receive 23 free passes before the All-Star break.

Toronto led 6-5 when former Yankee Chad Green intentionally walked Judge with two outs and the bases empty. It was Judge’s fifth intentional walk of the series, the most ever by a Yankee in a single series.

Judge has 91 career intentional walks.

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

