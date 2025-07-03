Bailey hit sacrifice fly in 10th to lift Giants over D-backs and snap 4-game losing streak

Bailey hit sacrifice fly in 10th to lift Giants over D-backs and snap 4-game losing streak View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Bailey’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning brought home Jung Ho Lee and the San Francisco Giants snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Wednesday night.

The Giants led 5-3 heading into the ninth, but Geraldo Perdomo led off with a single and then Ketel Marte — who was named a National League All-Star starter at second base earlier in the day — launched a tying homer to right off Camilo Doval for his 18th long ball of the season.

San Francisco retook the lead in the 10th on Bailey’s fly ball to center after Lee advanced to third on an infield single by Heliot Ramos. Doval (4-2) worked the bottom of the 10th for the win.

San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski went deep on the second pitch of the game, driving a fastball into the right field seats. Lee’s triple drove home Wilmer Flores to make it 2-0 in the first.

The Giants pushed their advantage to 3-0 in the fifth on Rafael Devers’ RBI single.

Alek Thomas hit a leadoff homer to cut the deficit to 3-1 and the next three batters reached base against Landen Roupp with no outs. Lefty Erik Miller did an admirable job getting out of the jam, allowing Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly but perserving a 3-2 lead.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. The right-hander struck out three.

Key moments

The D-backs’ first two batters of the seventh inning reached base, but reliever Randy Rodriguez got out of the tough spot by striking out Tim Tawa and getting Naylor to ground into a double play.

Key stat

Perdomo reached base five times on three hits and two walks.

Up next

The teams wrap up the series Thursday night when the Giants send former Arizona LHP Robbie Ray (8-3, 2.75 ERA) to the mound. He’ll face D-backs RHP Brandon Pfaadt (8-5, 5.38 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer