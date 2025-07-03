Dodgers’ Max Muncy injured while tagging out Michael A. Taylor of White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was injured while tagging out Michael A. Taylor in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Taylor was caught stealing as catcher Will Smith threw to Muncy, who tagged Taylor for the second out of the inning.

Muncy sprawled on his back as a Dodgers athletic trainer came out to check on him. The team said Muncy had left knee pain.

A White Sox trainer checked on Taylor, who sustained a bruised left trapezius in his back and left the game.

Muncy had to be helped off the field.. He was barely able to put any weight on his left leg.

The incident occurred just before Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got his 3,000th strikeout against Vinny Capra to end the inning.

