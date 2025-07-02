Giants aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (45-41, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Giants +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to end a four-game skid with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 43-42 overall and 22-21 in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 26-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 20-24 record in road games and a 45-41 record overall. The Giants have a 22-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 26 home runs while slugging .564. Geraldo Perdomo is 13 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 8 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press