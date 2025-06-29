Angels take on the Nationals in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (34-49, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-41, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-8, 4.69 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.49 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -118, Nationals -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 20-19 at home and 41-41 overall. The Angels have hit 124 total home runs to lead the AL.

Washington has an 18-25 record on the road and a 34-49 record overall. The Nationals are 23-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 56 RBIs while hitting .210 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 13 for 38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .286 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 13 for 40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press