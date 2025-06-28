Pasquantino’s big day helps Royals beat Ohtani and Dodgers 9-5 to snap 11-game home skid View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino homered, doubled and drove in a career high-tying five runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 on Saturday to snap an 11-game home losing streak.

Ohtani made his third start of the season and threw the fastest pitch of his career, a 101.7 mph fastball that induced an inning-ending double-play grounder by Pasquantino in the first.

The Dodgers’ two-way superstar threw 27 pitches in two scoreless innings. He is working as an opener as he eases back into pitching following Tommy John surgery in 2023. Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as LA’s leadoff batter.

Pasquantino’s 430-foot, three-run blast to right-center off Ben Casparius (6-2) capped a four-run fifth inning for the Royals, who won at Kaufmann Stadium for the first time since May 31. They ended a six-game skid overall.

Freddie Freeman went 3-for-3 with a homer for the Dodgers, whose five-game winning streak ended. Infielder Miguel Rojas pitched the eighth.

Seth Lugo (5-5) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out eight.

Casparius relieved Ohtani in the third and quickly allowed three hits and a pair of runs on Maikel Garcia’s two-out double off the left-field wall.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single in the fifth before Pasquantino went deep. Pasquantino added a two-run double in the seventh.

Jonathan India and Witt each had four hits as the top four Royals batters finished with 11 hits and eight runs.

LA scored four runs in the ninth.

Key moment

The Royals’ four-run fifth was their biggest inning at home since they scored four in the eighth against the Chicago White Sox on May 8.

Key stat

The Royals’ 15 home-field home runs are the fewest in the majors.

Up next

The Dodgers plan to use an opener for Sunday’s series finale against Royals LHP Kris Bubic (6-5, 2.16 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press