Yanks’ Ian Hamilton, frustrated with himself, stares down A’s rookie Jacob Wilson

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton and Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson had a weird stare down at the end of the top of the seventh inning of New York’s 7-0 loss Saturday.

With the Yankees trailing 4-0, Hamilton gave up a two-out single to Denzel Clarke and walked Lawrence Butler. Wilson followed with a comebacker and Hamilton, after making an underhand toss to first, stared at Wilson. The 23-year-old stared back at the 30-year-old right-hander.

“I was having a bad inning,” Hamilton said. “A little emotional and got the ball, and then kind of looked in at him and then told him to run. … He just wasn’t running out of the box. I was upset with the inning and then that was that. Then he asked me what I said and I just walked off.”

Wilson is hitting .340, second in the major leagues to New York’s Aaron Judge, who is at .354.

“It’s baseball and sometimes things get hot. It’s part of the game and no hard feelings,” Wilson said. “As players, you get frustrated and no hard feelings, like I said. No big deal.”

