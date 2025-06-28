Dodgers bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-31, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-44, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (4-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -165, Royals +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Kansas City Royals trying to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Kansas City is 38-44 overall and 19-23 at home. The Royals have a 27-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 52-31 overall and 22-17 on the road. The Dodgers have a 15-9 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 41 extra base hits (27 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs). Salvador Perez is 9 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 48 extra base hits (12 doubles, seven triples and 29 home runs). Max Muncy is 10 for 30 with a triple, four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press