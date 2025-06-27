Royals head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-31, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-43, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (4-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (2-3, 2.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -159, Royals +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to end a five-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kansas City is 19-22 in home games and 38-43 overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Los Angeles has a 21-17 record in road games and a 51-31 record overall. The Dodgers have a 14-9 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with 11 home runs while slugging .406. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12 for 40 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, six triples and 28 home runs while hitting .291 for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 14 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .195 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press