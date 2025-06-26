Stowers, Ramírez go deep as Marlins top Giants 12-5 to complete series sweep

Stowers, Ramírez go deep as Marlins top Giants 12-5 to complete series sweep View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Stowers and Agustín Ramírez each homered and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 12-5 on Thursday to complete a three-game series sweep.

Xavier Edwards had a two-run double for Miami, which has won four straight overall, five of six, and six straight on the road.

Rafael Devers had three hits including a homer and a double for San Francisco, which has lost eight of its last 11.

Devers’ homer was his 17th and his second in nine games since being acquired by San Francisco last week.

The Marlins broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth on Eric Wagaman’s two-run double in a three-run inning.

Stowers hit a three-run homer in the first and Ramírez hit a two-run shot in the third — both off Giants starter Hayden Birdsong — to give Miami a 5-0 lead.

Devers hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, and the Giants tied it in the fourth when June Hoo Lee’s leadoff triple keyed a three-run inning.

Birdsong (3-2) allowed seven runs and four hits with four walks in four-plus innings.

Josh Simpson (1-0) got the last out of the fourth after Janson Junk allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough was ejected after umpires warned both benches in the top of the first after Miami shortstop Otto Lopez was hit by a pitch. The warnings followed three Giants players being struck by pitches Wednesday night in a 10-inning 8-5 loss to Miami.

Key stat

Devers got his 700th career RBI.

Up next

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (0-2, 6.17 ERA) will pitch the series opener Friday night against the Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.39) in Arizona. Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.67) will pitch for the Giants against the White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (1-4, 5.03) in Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press