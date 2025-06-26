Tigers and Athletics play with series tied 1-1

Athletics (33-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-31, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (6-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Tigers: Dietrich Enns (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -163, Athletics +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Detroit has gone 27-13 in home games and 50-31 overall. The Tigers have a 37-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The Athletics have a 33-49 record overall and an 18-22 record on the road. The Athletics have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 17 home runs while slugging .536. Javier Baez is 11 for 31 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has a .347 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles and nine home runs. Nick Kurtz is 13 for 38 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press