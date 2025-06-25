Dingler and Carpenter homer to lift Tigers over Athletics 11-4 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a three-run home run, Kerry Carpenter added a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Athletics 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Riley Greene had four hits, including a double, two RBIs and scored twice for the Tigers and Wenceel Pérez added two hits and two RBIs.

Greene has 45 RBIs since May 1, second in the American League behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (50), and is batting .439 with 18 hits and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Tarik Skubal (9-2) gave up four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in six innings. The 28-year-old has won 10 consecutive home games, dating to Aug. 13, the longest active streak of its kind by a starter in MLB.

Greene and Pérez each hit a two-out single before Zach McKinstry followed with a two-run single in the seventh and Greene’s two RBI single in the eighth capped the scoring.

Brent Rooker and Denzel Clarke hit two-run home runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

First pitch, which had been scheduled for 5:40 p.m. local time, was delayed about two hours due to inclement weather.

Key moment

Gleyber Torres hit a one-out single and advanced to third on Greene’s double before Pérez added a two-run double off starter Luis Severino (2-8) in the third. McKinstry was hit by the next pitch and, after Parker Meadows popped out, Dingler’s home run gave the Tigers a 7-4 lead.

Key stat

The Athletics went into the game 32-48 (.400) overall — tied for the third-lowest winning percentage in the majors — the club’s best record after 80 games over the last four years.

Up next

Jacob Lopez (1-4, 4.25 ERA) takes the mound for the Athletics against Jack Flaherty (5-8, 4.83) as the series continues Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb