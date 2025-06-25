Lux’s walkoff single in 2-run 11th gives Reds 5-4 win over Yankees View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer and pinch-hitter Gavin Lux had run-scoring singles in the 11th inning and Cincinnati rallied from a three-run deficit for a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after Chase Burns made an impressive major league debut for the Reds.

Aaron Judge scored on Connor Phillips’ wild pitch in the 11th for a 4-3 lead.

With Matt McLain as the automatic runner, Elly De La Cruz led off against Mark Leiter Jr. (4-4) with an infield single. Spencer Steer hit a tying single as De La Cruz jogged to second, apparently thinking the game was over. Steer advanced on a wild pitch, Tyler Stephenson walked to load the bases and Lux singled to center over the five-man infield for his second career walk-off hit.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a three-run double in the seventh off Jonathan Loáisiga.

New York lost for the ninth time in 12 games and its AL East lead was cut to one game, its smallest since April. The Yankees dropped to 1-6 in extra innings this year and were 1 for 21 with runners in scoring position in losing the first two games of the series.

Burns, the second overall pick in last July’s amateur draft, became the first starting pitcher in the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced in his debut. The 22-year old right-hander allowed three runs and six hits in five innings and struck out eight.

Ben Rice homered and Anthony Volpe had a two-run triple in the fourth inning as the Yankees built a 3-0 lead.

Bidding to become the major league’s first 10-game winner, Carlos Rodón pitched six shutout innings.

Key moment

Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected in the middle of the ninth by plate umpire Mark Wegner after continuing to argue over a called strike on a 2-0 pitch in the top half.

Key stat

Cincinnati had been 0-30 when trailing after six innings.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA) is third in the majors in ERA. He goes against Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday.

