Padres rookie righty Bergert knocked out of game by line drive off his pitching elbow

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres rookie right-hander Ryan Bergert left Tuesday night’s game in the fourth inning after being hit on his pitching elbow by a 103-mph line drive by Washington’s Jacob Young.

Bergert bent over for a minute with his arm pulled in tight and then popped up and grabbed the ball, which landed near the rubber. He threw to first but Young beat it out for an infield single.

After being checked by a trainer, Bergert came out. He was replaced by Adrian Morejon.

Bergert was making his fifth big league start. He made his MLB debut on April 26 in relief. He came in with a 1-0 record and 1.88 ERA.

Young eventually scored on James Wood’s grounder to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead.

