Nationals catcher Ruiz placed on IL a day after getting hit on the head with a foul ball

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, a day after getting struck on the head by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Josh Bell while in the dugout.

The Nationals said Ruiz has a head bruise.

Catcher Drew Millas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He hit .247 with four homers and 25 RBIs in 52 games.

The foul ball hit Ruiz on a bounce. He grabbed his head with both hands and immediately left the dugout. He was replaced by Riley Adams.

Ruiz had a CT scan after his team’s 10-6 victory,

Bell wound up hitting a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run fourth inning.

It was the second time in five days a major league player got hurt in the dugout when nailed by a foul ball.

Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene and taken to a hospital after getting struck in the face when Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman lined a ball into the Tampa Bay dugout last Thursday night.

Bigge was placed on a backboard and gave a thumbs up before being driven by ambulance to a nearby hospital for tests. He never lost consciousness and was able to converse with first responders, Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

