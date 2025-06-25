Angels SS Zach Neto leaves game in 9th inning with apparent injury after making an error

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shortstop Zach Neto abruptly left the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Boston in the ninth inning after making an error Tuesday night.

Neto bobbled Romy Gonzalez’s grounder to short before firing his throw over the head of first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.

Neto quickly bent over in pain, and he left the game after consulting with the Angels’ staff.

Neto injured his right shoulder last September and underwent surgery that forced him to miss the first three weeks of the current season. He has been one of the Angels’ best players for the second straight year, batting .278 with 12 homers, 29 RBIs and an .820 OPS.

Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen escaped the jam created by Neto’s error, keeping the game tied 1-1.

