Top prospect Christian Moore hits tying, walk-off homers in Angels’ 3-2 victory over Red Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Christian Moore hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a two-run walk-off shot in the 10th, sending the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Moore, the Angels’ top prospect and the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft, hit a solo shot off Greg Weissert in the eighth.

After Marcelo Mayer’s leadoff RBI single off Reid Detmers (3-2) put Boston ahead in the 10th, Moore capped his 11th major league game by driving a slider from Justin Wilson (2-1) to right field.

Garrett Crochet struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Red Sox, who have lost four straight. Mayer had three of Boston’s five hits.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto left with an apparent injury in the ninth inning after making an error on Romy Gonzalez’s leadoff grounder, but Kenley Jansen escaped the jam.

Crochet leads the majors in strikeouts and the Angels lead the AL in striking out, leading to predictable results for Boston’s left-hander. He issued three walks during his fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season, but he didn’t allow a run for the first time in 12 appearances since April 19.

Mayer tripled in the third and scored Boston’s first run on Nate Eaton’s fly to right.

Tyler Anderson yielded two hits while pitching into the fifth inning, and his bullpen kept the Angels close.

Key moment

Moore turned the game on a dime with his 10th-inning drive, which barely cleared the line in right for his third career homer.

Key stat

Boston reached the halfway point of its regular season at 40-41. The Red Sox have a losing record after 81 games for only the fourth time in the last 27 full seasons.

Up next

Yusei Kikuchi (2-6, 3.01 ERA) takes the mound Wednesday when the Angels go for the series sweep. Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.71 ERA) is the likely starter for Boston.

